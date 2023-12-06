Mercer Christian class among winners of Student Ornament Competition

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Mercer Christian Academy 2nd grade class was among the winners of the statewide Student Ornament Competition.

The winners were announced at the Joyful Night Celebration held at the Capito Complex on Tuesday.

The competition is a holiday tradition encouraging students across the state to submit ornaments around a particular theme. This year, the First Lady asked students to help “Deck the Halls with Doggy Paws” by creating a Christmas ornament that honors one of our Friends With Paws school therapy dogs or Babydog.

Ms. Erika Blankenship’s class at Mercer Christian took the Pre-K through 2nd Grade age group winning a $100 gift card to purchase art supplies.

“Every year, I am so impressed with the creativity our West Virginia students show in designing and making their themed ornaments, and this year did not disappoint, First Lady Justice said. “Thank you to all the students and teachers who sent in ornaments and to all the winners. Great job, and congratulations!”

The winners will be displayed in the Great Hall of the Culture Center in Charleston for the rest of the season, along with the other submitted ornaments.

The First Lady Student Ornament Competition had 164 entries.

The other age group winners include:

3rd-5th Grade Ms. Megan Helmick, Aubree Miles, 3rd Grade: Davis-Thomas Elementary School, Davis, WV

6th-8th Grade Ms. Michelle Gearhart, 6th Grade Art: Sissonville Middle School, Sissonville, WV

9th-12th Grade Ms. Elaina Depetro, Art 2: John Marshall High School, Glen Dale, WV

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.