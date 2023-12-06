Local attorney pays medical bill for dog shot in the head

Dino Colombo of Colombo law pays medical bill for Samson, a dog that was shot in the head.
Dino Colombo of Colombo law pays medical bill for Samson, a dog that was shot in the head.(WVVA)
By D'Andre Lewis
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Being generous tends to be common theme around the holiday season‚ but that doesn’t mean just towards humans.

A local law firm is extending their helping hand to an animal in need.

On Monday in McDowell County, the sheriff’s offices released information on an on-going investigation to an animal being shot.

Prior Coverage: McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigating dog shooting

The dog, named Samson, was treated at Good Shepard Animal Hospital where he received emergency surgery.

While no further information was given on Samson’s abuser, the animal hospital estimated his bill to be well over $3,000.

Luckily, Dino Colombo of Colombo law saw the injustice and stepped up in a big way. He knew he had to do something.

“We’re happy that Samson survived, and this is probably the second or third time that I’ve been involved in trying to help these dogs or cats, or just pets that have been hurt by human beings. I told my wife, I said ‘We’ve got to call the animal hospital, take care of this outstanding bill.’ They were kind enough to take care of Samson without anybody paying upfront, we figured we’d take care of that bill so that there’s no fee to anybody so everybody’s taken care of. The doctor and the hospital were taken care of. That was the most important thing because we want to make sure Sampson and any other pets that are in a similar situation to get taken care of,” Colombo said.

Samson is expected to make full recovery just in time to find a loving home this holiday season.

