Jodie Road to be closed for pipe culvert replacement

Road Closed
Road Closed(MGN / Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - County Route 60/3, Jodie Road, will be closed Tuesday, December 12, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The closure is for a pipe culvert replacement and will be from milepost 10.46 to milepost 10.47.

Inclement weather could impact the project schedule.

Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling in the work zone.

