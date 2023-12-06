Jodie Road to be closed for pipe culvert replacement

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - County Route 60/3, Jodie Road, will be closed Tuesday, December 12, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The closure is for a pipe culvert replacement and will be from milepost 10.46 to milepost 10.47.

Inclement weather could impact the project schedule.

Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling in the work zone.

