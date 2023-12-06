Interview @ Noon: Ensemble holiday film with Kevin Sizemore celebrates 10th anniversary with Granada Q&A

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County’s own Kevin Sizemore is in his home county to celebrating decade anniversary of his holiday-ensemble film, ‘A Christmas Tree Miracle.’

He along with several other stars of the film will be answering you in a Q&A after the film’s showing.

It’s happening on Thursday, December 7th at 7 PM.

Cost: $10

Location: 537 Commerce Street in Bluefield, WV

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect this afternoon for western Greenbrier and...
Wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly snow overnight
FRONTAL MAP
We’ll remain chilly and unsettled through midweek, a bit of snow will be possible
Police Lights Generic
Heavy police presence in Beckley Road area of Mercer County
Tazewell County Sheriff seeking Montes Efron
Tazewell County Sheriff's Office seeking man
Princeton Christmas Parade returns with an appearance from Tigers football team
Princeton Christmas Parade returns with an appearance from Tigers football team

Latest News

Birthdays: 12.6.23
Birthdays: 12.6.23
Birthdays: 12.4.23
Birthdays: 12.4.23
Interview @ Noon: Ensemble holiday film with Kevin Sizemore celebrates 10th anniversary with...
Interview @ Noon: Ensemble holiday film with Kevin Sizemore celebrates 10th anniversary with Granada Q&A
Birthdays: 12.6.23
Birthdays: 12.6.23