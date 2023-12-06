Interview @ Noon: Ensemble holiday film with Kevin Sizemore celebrates 10th anniversary with Granada Q&A
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County’s own Kevin Sizemore is in his home county to celebrating decade anniversary of his holiday-ensemble film, ‘A Christmas Tree Miracle.’
He along with several other stars of the film will be answering you in a Q&A after the film’s showing.
It’s happening on Thursday, December 7th at 7 PM.
Cost: $10
Location: 537 Commerce Street in Bluefield, WV
