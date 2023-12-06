Heavy police presence on New-Hope Ceres Road

New-Hope Ceres Road police presence
New-Hope Ceres Road police presence(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN VALLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - There is a heavy police presence currently at a residence at the end of New-Hope Ceres Road in Green Valley.

Multiple ambulances have been in and out of the area along with multiple law enforcement agencies.

WVVA is on scene and is seeing at least 10 State Police vehicles along with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. Bluefield Rescue Squad is also on scene.

Law enforcement on scene indicated they were searching for a subject and a possible shooting has occurred.

The WVVA crew was told to move back from the scene due to safety concerns.

