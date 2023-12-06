Heavy police presence in Beckley Road area of Mercer County

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(MGN)
By Ben Schwartz and Martin Staunton
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:24 PM EST
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tuesday night in Mercer County, a heavy police response occurred in the area of Beckley Road’s 100 block in the Princeton area.

A dispatcher at the Mercer County 911 Center reported Tuesday night the scene was an ongoing, multi-jurisdictional investigation with no other information available.

Princeton Police, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and W.Va. State Police were all present on the scene as of late Tuesday night.

WVVA will continue to follow this story, and will share more details as they become available.

Princeton Christmas Parade returns with an appearance from Tigers football team
8th grade students to receive mentors through GEAR UP SWV and SSA in three WV counties
Extra Mile program seeing huge success
