Heavy police presence in Beckley Road area of Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tuesday night in Mercer County, a heavy police response occurred in the area of Beckley Road’s 100 block in the Princeton area.

A dispatcher at the Mercer County 911 Center reported Tuesday night the scene was an ongoing, multi-jurisdictional investigation with no other information available.

Princeton Police, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and W.Va. State Police were all present on the scene as of late Tuesday night.

WVVA will continue to follow this story, and will share more details as they become available.

