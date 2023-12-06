Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing man

Trinity Bennett
Trinity Bennett(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is seeking public assistance in location a missing man.

According to a post by GCSD, Trinity Aaron Bennett, 42, was reported missing by friends on December 6. They told police that Bennett has not been seen or heard from since on or around October 25, in the Rupert area.

Bennett is described as a white male, approximately 5′11″, 179 pounds with reddish-brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information on the location of Trinity Aaron Bennett is asked to contact Cpt. K.L. Sawyers of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at 304-647-6634. Information can also be sent through private message on the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FRONTAL MAP
We’ll remain chilly and unsettled through midweek, a bit of snow will be possible
Police Lights Generic
Heavy police presence in Beckley Road area of Mercer County
High-speed chase generic
Suspect arrested after fleeing on foot following high speed chase
A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect this afternoon for western Greenbrier and...
Wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly snow overnight
Tazewell County Sheriff seeking Montes Efron
Tazewell County Sheriff's Office seeking man

Latest News

Heavy police presence on New-Hope Ceres Road
Heavy police presence on New-Hope Ceres Road
Truck repossession leads to shooting, critically injured victim, arrest
Truck repossession leads to shooting, critically injured victim, arrest
Beckley leaders divided over potential change in city government
Beckley leaders divided over potential change in city government
Suspect arrested after fleeing on foot following high speed chase
Suspect arrested after fleeing on foot following high speed chase