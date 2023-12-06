Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing man

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is seeking public assistance in location a missing man.

According to a post by GCSD, Trinity Aaron Bennett, 42, was reported missing by friends on December 6. They told police that Bennett has not been seen or heard from since on or around October 25, in the Rupert area.

Bennett is described as a white male, approximately 5′11″, 179 pounds with reddish-brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information on the location of Trinity Aaron Bennett is asked to contact Cpt. K.L. Sawyers of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at 304-647-6634. Information can also be sent through private message on the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.