GoFundMe created for woman hospitalized after being hit by drunk driver on Route 50

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - “I spent two whole days from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., until they would kick us out, just sitting there holding her hand.”

It was about 7:25 p.m. on Nov. 29 when Brianna Jones, of Ritchie County, was driving home from work on U.S Route 50 in Wood County when her life was threatened by a drunk driver.

According to a report from WTAP, deputies say Andrew Warwick, of Williamstown, was driving westbound in the eastbound lane on Route 50 while intoxicated, running multiple cars off the road until ultimately crashing into Brianna’s car.

“He hit my little sister in her Kia Nero because he’s going down the wrong side of the road. My little sister’s vehicle flips six times after the hit before coming to a halt,” Jerimiah Cunningham, Brianna’s brother.

Brianna’s brother, Jerimiah Cunningham, shares the information he was given about the incident. He said she was transferred to Ruby Memorial Hospital where she is now battling very severe injuries.

“Two broken legs, one broken arm, two fractures in her skull. Her spleen was like destroyed. She had injuries on her liver. She had internal bleeding.”

Jerimiah says it has been a very stressful time for his family, so he started a GoFundMe for Brianna to help pay for her medical expenses and gain more support for what she is going through. He explains how his family has been dealing with this current situation.

“Grandfather and mother were like estranged at this point, like they haven’t spoken to each other for months on end, so that immediately got them talking again. Brianna’s son, Augustus, is still a bit too young to know what’s going on. But to my knowledge, he’s just been a little confused that he hasn’t seen his mom in a few days.”

If you’re interested in showing support, click here for a link to Brianna’s GoFundMe.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.