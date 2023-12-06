Concerns grow over damaged McDowell County roadway

IAEGER, W.Va. (WVVA) - Concerns are growing over a damaged roadway in McDowell County. Barbara Clevenger lives on Coon Branch Mountain Road in Iaeger. She says the roadway has become damaged over the last couple of years due to rainfall.

Parts of the road are slipping off of its foundation she says and video confirms this. Clevenger says she has lived on her property along the roadway for 52 years and says the roadway has always been maintained well by the West Virginia Department of Highways over the years but is concerned the roadway may be damaged more if not fixed soon.

She says she has reached out to the WVDOH about the roadway’s condition when she noticed the damages starting. She says signs have been placed on the already narrow roadway to warn drivers that the road way is giving way but she’s worried not enough is being done to fix the roadway.

“The first time I called I kind of thought that they were going to do something. They came and put up the signs and I thought that was good you know. They were going to put those signs up and get it started but they never did,” said Clevenger.

WVVA has reached out to the WVDOH to see what the status of the roadway is but have not heard back at the time this was posted. If we receive a response we will be sure to update this article.

