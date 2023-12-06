Beckley leaders divided over potential change in city government

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Potential government changes are coming to the City of Beckley, and the opinions of Common Council members are divided.

Rob Rappold, Mayor of the City of Beckley, tells WVVA that, after years of work behind the scenes, he wants to shift their local government to a city manager-style of operation.

“I guess I’m a little protective of trying to keep what we’ve worked on for the past eight years moving in the right direction,” Rappold shared. “I think the city manager stabilizes that and ensures continuity of what’s going on.”

This change in the city’s charter would diminish both the mayoral duties and salary. Mayor Rappold says the mayor would become ceremonial, allowing a council-appointed individual to serve as “CEO” of the city. The mayor would receive a diluted salary of $12,000 per year, as opposed to the current $60,000. The change would also allow the mayor to serve as a voting member of the city’s council.

The change narrowly passed its first reading at the last Common Council meeting on November 28, with four members in favor and three against.

WVVA spoke to Councilman At Large Cody Reedy over the phone on Wednesday to see why he disagrees with the potential reconstruction.

“I just feel like we’re doing this very last minute,” he explained. “The way it’s [city charter] currently wrote is that the council will hire the city manager before July 1 when it takes effect, so the new council will have no say so of the person that they would be working with to run and operate the city.”

While Reedy would like to see this issue tabled and brought up at the beginning of term for the new council, which would be in July of 2024, Mayor Rappold says he plans to ask current council members to give the choice to the people of Beckley. He tells WVVA that he wants to put the option of a city manager position on the Primary Election ballot in May, and adds that he plans to hold a vote for such actions at the next Common Council meeting on Tuesday, December 12, rather than putting the motion up for its second reading.

WVVA will continue to follow any developments in this story and bring you more as it becomes available.

