Amber Alert canceled, 10-year-old girl found safe

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Seth Hawk
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Authorities canceled an Amber Alert that was issued Tuesday for a 10-year-old girl in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police said Tuesday night that the 10-year-old girl was found safe.

Authorities believed the girl’s 61-year-old biological father initially left with her in a 2000 Honda Odyssey. Police did not immediately say if the girl’s father was found.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo credit: WDBJ7
Appalachian Power customers will see rate increase soon
A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect this afternoon for western Greenbrier and...
Wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly snow overnight
FRONTAL MAP
We’ll remain chilly and unsettled through midweek, a bit of snow will be possible
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
WVSP to conduct sobriety checkpoint
Princeton Christmas Parade returns with an appearance from Tigers football team
Princeton Christmas Parade returns with an appearance from Tigers football team

Latest News

SAG-AFTRA signage is seen on the side of the offices in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023....
Actors vote to approve deal that ended strike, bringing relief to union leaders and Hollywood
FILE -- Authorities in Arizona say a 1-year-old boy has drowned in a pool.
Toddler crawls through doggie door before drowning in backyard pool, police say
A boy in hospice care wants to receive 2,000 cards for Christmas.
Boy in hospice care wants to receive 2,000 cards for Christmas: See how you can help
The members of Japanese Coast Guard carry the debris which are believed to be from the crashed...
Air Force identifies the eight US crew lost in Osprey crash in Japan