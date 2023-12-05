Wyoming East cruises past Pikeview to open the season

NEW RICHMOND, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Lady Warriors did what they’ve done so well over the past few years.

They forced turnovers, cashed in on those mistakes and went on multiple runs to increase their lead.

Wyoming East topped Pikeview 56-40 to give Ryan Davidson his first victory as Head Coach. Cadee Blackburn hit a trio of threes in the opening quarter and finished with a game-high 25 points.

