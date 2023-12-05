Wyoming East cruises past Pikeview to open the season

Lady Warriors defeated the Lady Panthers 56-40
By Josh Widman
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW RICHMOND, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Lady Warriors did what they’ve done so well over the past few years.

They forced turnovers, cashed in on those mistakes and went on multiple runs to increase their lead.

Wyoming East topped Pikeview 56-40 to give Ryan Davidson his first victory as Head Coach. Cadee Blackburn hit a trio of threes in the opening quarter and finished with a game-high 25 points.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo credit: WDBJ7
Appalachian Power customers will see rate increase soon
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
WVSP to conduct sobriety checkpoint
On his deathbed, her father told her a secret: He was a fugitive and had robbed a bank in Ohio.
Woman says her dying father, while watching ‘NCIS,’ confessed to being a fugitive with an assumed name
Todd Day
Town of Tazewell's town manager resigns
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

Shady Spring assembles new team with the same goal
Shady Spring assembles new team with the same goal
Wyoming East cruises past Pikeview to open the season
Wyoming East cruises past Pikeview to open the season
Shady Spring assembles new team with the same goal
Shady Spring assembles new team with the same goal
Graham’s season ends in the Class Two state semifinals
Graham’s season ends in the Class Two state semifinals