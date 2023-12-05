Wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly snow overnight

We’re going to start out dry this morning. Temperatures will be coming in around the mid 30s and we’ll gradually warm up into the low 40s this afternoon. After lunch time, sometime around 1 or 2 PM, we’ll begin to see a cold rain moving into the Two Virginias. This will gradually transition into a wintry mix through the afternoon and evening. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties at 4 PM today. These two locations are expected to get the most snow from this event.

Rain will gradually mix with snow this afternoon and evening. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect this afternoon for western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will gradually transition into all snow by the early morning hours on Wednesday. Scattered snow showers will be possible throughout the day. Right now, we’re looking right around an inch for most of our area. Some areas could see only a dusting, this looks to be places like western McDowell and Wyoming counties, as well as most of Monroe, Bland, Wythe, and Giles counties. Areas along and just west of i-77 could see a little more than an inch, but the jackpot areas are western Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties, where we can see up to four inches of snow.

Snowfall amounts have come down slightly for some areas, but we're still looking at up to an inch for most areas. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

As we head through Wednesday afternoon snow will start to taper off a bit with the exit of low pressure and the entrance of high pressure. High pressure will work to cut off access to moisture Wednesday night, leading to dry weather Thursday through the weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 20s Wednesday night, but we’ll start warming back up as we get closer to Saturday.

