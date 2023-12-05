We’ll remain chilly and unsettled through midweek, a bit of snow will be possible

TONIGHT (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

A frontal system will be heading our way over the next few days. Tomorrow, we’ll see lots of clouds, and we’ll be cool, with highs in the 40s. A few spotty rain/snow showers will be possible at times, but especially during the afternoon and evening on Tuesday. Tuesday night, temps will hit the 30s.

DAY PLANNER (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday will bring more clouds, and occasional snow, on and off throughout the day. Accumulations look minor at best, with generally a trace to an inch or so possible across our area, mainly across our western facing slopes. Higher elevations of western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties could see a bit more. We’ll otherwise be cold and windy, with highs in the upper 20s-mid 30s. Lows Wednesday night will fall into the 20s, so watch for slick areas just in case!

MODEL SNOW (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

We look warmer into late week....

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.