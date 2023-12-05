We’ll remain chilly and unsettled through midweek, a bit of snow will be possible

Temps will drop in the coming days
FRONTAL MAP
FRONTAL MAP(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
TONIGHT
TONIGHT(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

A frontal system will be heading our way over the next few days. Tomorrow, we’ll see lots of clouds, and we’ll be cool, with highs in the 40s. A few spotty rain/snow showers will be possible at times, but especially during the afternoon and evening on Tuesday. Tuesday night, temps will hit the 30s.

DAY PLANNER
DAY PLANNER(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday will bring more clouds, and occasional snow, on and off throughout the day. Accumulations look minor at best, with generally a trace to an inch or so possible across our area, mainly across our western facing slopes. Higher elevations of western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties could see a bit more. We’ll otherwise be cold and windy, with highs in the upper 20s-mid 30s. Lows Wednesday night will fall into the 20s, so watch for slick areas just in case!

MODEL SNOW
MODEL SNOW(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

We look warmer into late week....

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenbrier West falls to Williamstown in the state championship
Greenbrier West offense stalls, Cavs fall in state championship game
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
WVSP to conduct sobriety checkpoint
Jarrod Paxton wins $1.9 million through the Virginia Lottery.
Bedford man wins $1.9 million from Virginia Lottery
Graham’s season ends in the Class Two state semifinals
Graham’s season ends in the Class Two state semifinals
Bluefield’s Christmas Parade takes new route through WV’s Christmas City
Bluefield’s Christmas Parade takes new route through WV’s Christmas City

Latest News

WVVA Today
WVVA Weather
Snow will begin mixing in with rain on Tuesday, with Wednesday looking like mainly snow
Snow on Wednesday looks more and more likely as we get colder this week
TOMORROW-FUTURECAST
Monday will be cooler and still a bit damp
Tonight will bring us mild temperatures, but a bit of rain
Rain moves in overnight as we stay warm into tomorrow
RAIN ON SATURDAY
Clouds and showers will stick around into the weekend