We’ll remain chilly and unsettled through midweek, a bit of snow will be possible
Temps will drop in the coming days
A frontal system will be heading our way over the next few days. Tomorrow, we’ll see lots of clouds, and we’ll be cool, with highs in the 40s. A few spotty rain/snow showers will be possible at times, but especially during the afternoon and evening on Tuesday. Tuesday night, temps will hit the 30s.
Wednesday will bring more clouds, and occasional snow, on and off throughout the day. Accumulations look minor at best, with generally a trace to an inch or so possible across our area, mainly across our western facing slopes. Higher elevations of western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties could see a bit more. We’ll otherwise be cold and windy, with highs in the upper 20s-mid 30s. Lows Wednesday night will fall into the 20s, so watch for slick areas just in case!
We look warmer into late week....
STAY TUNED!
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -
