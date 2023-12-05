Volunteers needed as Beckley Warming Center prepares to open

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tuesday is National Volunteer Day, and the United Way of Southern West Virginia is asking you to consider giving your time to help a good cause.

The United Way is preparing to open its Warming Center for the winter season. The warming center, housed inside the Beckley Community United Methodist Church at 217 South Heber Street, will be open as needed from Monday, December 11, through Sunday, March 31. The doors will be open for those needing shelter and warmth anytime the temperature falls below 15 degrees including wind chill.

Executive Director of the United Way Trena Dacal says the need for volunteers is growing as more people find themselves in need of shelter.

“There’s a huge need for volunteers. It’s a completely volunteer-led initiative,” Dacal shared. “...the Beckley Community United Methodist Church is a wonderful host to let us use their Fellowship Hall, but we need volunteers to main it overnight.”

Warming Center shifts are 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., 12 a.m. to 4 a.m., and 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. on nights it is open. Those who cannot commit their time but would like to help with the center can do so by supplying warm meals and beverages or by donating warm clothing.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can reach out to Dacal through the contact form at unitedwayswv.org.

The United Way held a volunteer training session at the church Tuesday night to go over procedures, as well as center and church policies.

