Tazewell County Sheriff's Office seeking man

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating a man.

Montes Diaz Efron, 19, may be around the western part of Tazewell County.

There was no indication as to why TCSO is seeking Efron, but they ask that if you have information, you contact them.

You can reach TCSO by Facebook Messenger, dispatch at 276-988-0902, or 1st Lieutenant Chuck McNerlin at 276-988-1154.

