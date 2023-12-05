Princeton Christmas Parade returns with an appearance from Tigers football team

The team is back from their first-ever state football championship.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) -Snow fell on Mercer Street tonight as the Princeton Christmas Parade made its return downtown. While the snowflakes may have been fake, the joy on the kids’ faces was real. Many classic floats made their return such as first responders, local businesses, and churches. The Grinch made multiple appearances throughout the parade, once even driving a Semi-truck. WVVA also rode through with meteorologist Katherine Thompson waving to the crowd. The spotlight of the parade was on the Princeton Tigers, back from their first-ever state football championship. We spoke to one family and asked them what brought them out today.

“My cousin was on one float today,” says Charity, one young viewer of the parade.

“And all those things came by. The Grinch and all those sorts of things,” says August, who watched the parade for the first time this year.

We asked what they thought of the Tigers’ appearance.

“Alright, that was amazing. Probably the best part of the parade,” says Clay, a repeat visitor to the parade.

The parade finished up with some music as the Princeton Senior High School marching band put on a special performance for parade-goers.

