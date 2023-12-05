Nurse practitioner arrested for alleged sex crimes involving patients, including girl

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) -A nurse practitioner practicing in Spotsylvania County was arrested after allegedly inappropriately touching patients.

Spotsylvania detectives were made aware of the first incident on Nov. 7 after a seven-year-old patient told her mother of the practitioner’s behavior during a consultation. The alleged offense occurred at a medical clinic in the county.

After an investigation, The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office “Child Victim Unit” charged Keith Allen Henry, 55, of Lewisburg, NC, with felony aggravated sexual battery of a child under 13 years of age.

Henry was arrested in Hanover on Nov. 28 and incarcerated at Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond.

The second incident was discovered after Henry had already been in custody.

In that case, a thirty-five-year-old female patient came forward and accused Henry of inappropriately touching her during a medical exam in the past year at the same clinic.

Warrants were obtained on Henry for misdemeanor sexual battery and attempted sexual battery.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking if anyone has information to contact Senior Detective Y. Lecarpentier at (540) 507-7674 or ylecarpentier@spotsylvania.va.us

