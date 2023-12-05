Lawsuit filed against Pulaski YMCA for death of kindergartener

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - A $20 million lawsuit has been filed against the YMCA in Pulaski, on behalf of the family of a five-year-old boy who died after spending time in the pool there.

Auston Wingo drowned December 6, 2021, when 38 children were at the pool during a virtual learning day, and four employees were tasked with watching the children, including one designated and trained lifeguard, according to special prosecutor W. Wesley Nance, brought in after the boy’s death to determine whether charges were appropriate.

An investigation by Nance, the Bedford Commonwealth’s Attorney, indicated there was no evidence of criminal negligence and the death was not intentional.

The suit was brought by attorneys Dirk Padgett and Steve Baker, saying, “Ignored, unattended, forgotten, and neglected, Auston was a 5-year-old boy attending the day care program at the YMCA who drowned in the deep end of the pool due to the gross negligence of employees at the YMCA.” Read the entire complaint below this story.

Dave Adkins, Chief Executive Officer of the YMCA of Pulaski County, sent this statement:

The YMCA of Pulaski County staff and volunteers were devastated when Auston Wingo passed away following an incident in our pool in December 2021. We are aware that the YMCA of Pulaski County has been named in a lawsuit stemming from his death. While we cannot comment on pending litigation, the Y takes all allegations of misdoing very seriously and are fully cooperating in all facets of the legal process.

A statement by the attorneys reads:

We know how important recreational centers such as the YMCA can be in communities and understand what the YMCA means to that community. However, when the extremely dangerous conditions and circumstances that existed in December 2021 when Auston Wingo died, are allowed to persist, someone has to be held accountable. Society demands accountability for this little boy who will never experience a full life. Many of the prior employees of the YMCA have moved on - something Auston will never do - so this lawsuit represents the family’s effort to seek justice for the loss of their son and to obtain the accountability they deserve.

