Five deaths in last week from WV fires

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Office of the Fire Marshal said in a press release that fires have claimed the lives of five people in West Virginia, in the past week.

The first fatality happened in the town of Cabins in Grant County on Nov. 29. The victim was a 58-year-old male, and investigators have ruled the fire as most likely an accident.

The second and third fatalities occurred in Burnsville, Braxton County, also on Nov. 29. The fire affected three structures and claimed two lives, a 46-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man. Investigations could not determine the cause of this fire due to excessive structural damage.

The fourth fatality also occurred on Nov. 29, and claimed the life of one 44-year-old man. The fire started in a minivan near the Cabell County border in Wayne County.

The fifth fatality was in the Town of Bruno, Logan County, on Dec. 3. A home caught fire and killed one 41-year-old man. The fire is undetermined in cause.

All victims were transported to the WV Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and positive identification.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal also released some helpful tips for staying fire safe during the holidays:

Holiday Decorating Choose decorations that are flame resistant or retardant Keep lit candles away from decorations that can burn Ensure your indoor lights are not outdoor-only lights, and vice-versa Replace any string lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections Follow manufacturers’ instructions and warnings on light strands and power strips Use clips instead of nails to hang lights so the cords don’t get damaged Keep decorations away from windows and doors

Holiday Entertaining Test your smoke alarms and tell guests about your home fire escape plan Keep lit candles away from children and pets Keep matches and lighters up high in a locked cabinet Stay in the kitchen when cooking on the stovetop Ask smokers to smoke outside Keep smoking paraphernalia away from children Provide large, deep ashtrays for smokers Wet cigarette butts before discarding



