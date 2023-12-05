Extra Mile Program seeing great success in first year

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A program designed to help food insecure families in Mercer County is seeing great success according to those involved. The Extra Mile Program is the product of a partnership between Mercer County School, DoorDash, The Mountaineer Food Bank and Save The Children.

Mercer County Schools identifies children and their families who need food. From there parents have the option to enroll in a home delivery of fresh and shelf stable food that gets delivered by DoorDashers.

“Our families are so thankful to have these meals because it’s not junk food. It’s high quality good nutritious food. We want our kids to be ready to learn, ready to focus and so that our teachers can do what they do best. So what we need is for our kids to be ready,” said ICARE Facilitator for Mercer County Schools, Alysha Crawford.

Crawford says the Extra Mile Program has been going the distance. Providing more than 71,000 meals to nearly 500 children in Mercer County. She says the partnership with DoorDash is a crucial link to their success, as it eliminates the challenge presented by a lack of transportation that faces some families in need. DoorDash delivers right to where the people live instead of having them figure out how they’ll get the food home.

“Even if you have government benefits or access to a pantry you may not be able to get there because of that transportation barrier. We want an innovative way to really feed kids,” said Crawford.

Innovative may be an understatement. Crawford says some families receiving the food are also DoorDashers. Meaning they’re receiving an income for deliveries and also helping others simultaneously.

“I think that’s probably one of my favorite parts of this program. We are helping families to not just get food but get income by participating as a DoorDasher. So it’s even bringing jobs to our area,” said Crawford.

Crawford says families who received the food were surveyed, with families saying they needed an average of 200 more dollars per week to keep their food insecurities at bay.

Many of the items delivered to families come from local farmers. Some of the food provided to families includes fresh milk, vegetables and frozen ham.

If a family is in need of food, there’s still some time to get enrolled in the program. If a family is in need of food in Mercer County you can reach out to Alysha Crawford by phone: 304-431-1205 or by email: ajcrawford@k12.wv.us

