Cause ruled undetermined after human remains found inside burned minivan

Troopers have responded after human remains were discovered inside of a vehicle on Wednesday...
Troopers have responded after human remains were discovered inside of a vehicle on Wednesday morning, according to WVSP.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s almost been a week since West Virginia State Police released apparent human remains had been found inside of a burned minivan in Wayne County.

STATE POLICE | Apparent human remains found inside burned minivan

Due to the severe damage done to a vehicle found on a gravel road off German Ridge Road, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office says the cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined.

Officials say it is believed that they person inside was a 44-year-old man.

Further information has not been released.

