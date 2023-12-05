Bluefield University cancels in person classes today following main waterline break

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - In a statement from the Creative Content & Social Media Coordinator for Bluefield University yesterday night:

“Early this afternoon, Bluefield University experienced a break in the main water line coming into campus. Representatives from West Virginia American Water, our water utility, quickly came to campus to turn off the water supply to the campus. Members of the campus community were notified with a RAMAlert message that the water was shut off to campus at this time.

Upon assessing the situation, the break in the line will be fixed first thing tomorrow by a work crew. However, this will mean the inconvenience of no water across campus except East River Hall and Bluestone Commons. These two buildings have separate waterlines and are operational.

Bathroom and shower facilities are available at Bluefield University’s Dome Gymnasium and Herb Sims Center on Stadium Drive for all BU students and campus residents. The Sims Center will be open overnight with campus security posted on site for the safety of our students. A restroom is also available on the first floor of East River Hall for campus residents until West Virginia America Water turns the water back on.

Students will be served breakfast and lunch regularly in the cafeteria tomorrow thanks to the team at Pioneer.

Tomorrow will be a remote day on campus. Only essential personnel, as defined by the institution’s COVID-19 plans, will report to campus. However, this is only if necessary. We thank our students, faculty, and staff for their understanding and cooperation during this time. We will continue to provide them with official updates with RAMAlert messages and emails.

Pending unforeseen circumstances, the line is anticipated to be repaired on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

For media inquiries, please contact the Office of Public Relations and Marketing at bunews@bluefield.edu.”

