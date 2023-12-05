Beckley councilman works to light up the city

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - One councilman in the City of Beckley is encouraging people to light up their streets.

Ward 1 Councilman Tom Sopher says he is now urging residents in the city to take action to notify Public Works about burned-out street lights after he noticed one on his own street. Sopher says if you live within city limits and have a broken street light near you that you should contact the Beckley Board of Public Works so they can begin to restore those lamps.

He tells WVVA that he not only thinks this will make the city look more attractive but also that it will make it safer.

“One of my mottos is, ‘Take care of the little things and the big things will take care of themselves.’ And just a light not burning, that’s a little thing. It really is, but if everybody pitches in and makes the phone call and we get those lights burning again all of a sudden our streets get just a little bit safer,” Sopher explained.

“Take that pole number, write it down, call Beckley Public Works, and they will put it on a list. You might want to identify the pole too. If it’s on, you know, Russell Street or Garfield or whoever and maybe the house it’s in front of...”

On Tuesday, an employee with Beckley Public Works informed WVVA that crews visited all 500 streets of the city and conducted a light audit last week. Those crews marked 196 burned-out lights. The employee adds that you do not have to call Public Works if your light has a pink ribbon tied around it. That means it has already been marked and listed for repair by their department.

If you notice a broken light in your area that has not been marked, contact Public Works at 304-256-1740.

If you live outside of city limits and are struggling with the same issues, Sopher says you can contact AEP for light repair.

