Beckley Art Center music students prepare for Christmas recital

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Music students at the Beckley Art Center have been working hard all year, and this weekend their talents will be put on display.

On Saturday, December 9, these students will be performing their Christmas recital at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre on Beckley’s Neville Street.

WVVA spoke to the art center’s Director of Performing Arts Seth Hughes, who works one-on-one with these kids every week. He says recitals are a great way for the kids to show how much they’ve improved while getting a confidence boost along the way.

“For however long their piece is, they have everybody’s attention, and it’s just a really cool thing,” Hughes shared. “...it can be scary, but then, when they come out the other side, they’ve done the performance, they feel a little stronger.”

The recital will begin at 6 p.m. and is open to the public. In addition to the students’ performances, the event will feature music from the Independence High School Jazz Band and a silent Christmas auction, according to Hughes.

Tickets can be purchased here now or at the door on Saturday. Admission is $15 for students (under 18) and $25 for adults.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.