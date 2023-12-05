8th grade students to receive mentors through GEAR UP SWV and SSA in three WV counties

GLENWOOD, W. Va. (WVVA) -On Tuesday, eighth grade students at Glenwood School got a presentation on a new service available to them that hopes to provide mentorship in education and preparing for the future. But Glenwood students aren’t the only ones who can take advantage of this service.

GEAR UP Southern West Virginia is teaming up with Student Success Agency (SSA) to bring students the opportunity to learn from those who have similar goals and experiences. This is the first time GEAR UP has made SSA available to students in West Virginia, but the national GEAR UP program has worked with SSA before in 23 other states to great success.

“GEAR UP is for gaining early awareness and readiness for undergraduate programs, and we think this is the next step, having an agent in their pocket to help them realize their hopes and dreams and get them on the right path,” says Tracy Puckett, a partnership coordinator, with GEAR UP SWV for Mercer and Wyoming County.

Speakers from the Student Success Agency has been traveling to various schools in Mercer, Wyoming, and Summers County to introduce the students to their app: “The Winbox.” There, students can, with parental consent, connect with their mentor, or “agent,” as they are called. Winbox pairs each student with an agent who shares their individualized goals and interests to tailor the mentoring to the student.

“I would say in a nutshell, this app is a one-stop shop, a place where the agents and students can collaborate, a place where the agents and students get to know one another, where agents can send opportunities for the students...” says Cynthia Amoah, a speaker from the Student Success Agency who spoke at Glenwood School.

To explain the concept to the kids, Amoah compared their agents to the agents of celebrities: both work directly with and for the person they represent. However, SSA’s agents can help guide students through things like exploring future careers, college applications, and even tutoring. The students are already showing great interest in what all Winbox can do.

“I think it’s good to have a support system and just kind of help you through different pathways of life,” says Collin Blankenship, a Glenwood School student.

“...Our students were immediately on the WINBOX which is the app that students will download to access Student Success Agency, and they were immediately in contact with a mentor, and they were really, really excited to get to know their mentor and even tell them about themselves and the future plans that they have,” says Puckett.

Puckett says that if you have a child in the eighth grade in Mercer, Wyoming, or Summers counties, you are automatically registered with the Student Success Agency. But, it takes a signed parent or guardian consent form to give the students full access to the full potential of the program.

