2 murder victims found at apartment complex

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces two counts of first-degree murder after two bodies were found Tuesday afternoon at a Charleston apartment complex, including the suspect’s mother and a 10-year-old boy, investigators say.

Nicholas David Hanshaw, 38, of Charleston, was arrested. Police said they received a well-being check in the 1500 block of Dorchester Road and discovered the two victims.

According to the criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court, one of the victim’s was Sherry Russell, 62, who was Hanshaw’s mother, and a 10-year-old boy.

Hanshaw was being arraigned late Tuesday afternoon in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

According to the complaint, Hanshaw showed up at a vehicle dealership in South Charleston -- claiming he had just committed murder and was trying to get a car.

Police say they found a knife at the murder scene and that Russell had suffered multiple wounds.

Hanshaw is being held without bond at the South Central Regional Jail. His preliminary hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 14.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Charleston Police at 304-348-6480 or 304-348-8111.

ORIGINAL STORY

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There is a large police presence Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex in Charleston, our crew at the scene reports.

It is happening in the 1500 block of Dorchester Road.

Metro 911 dispatchers said the incident was reported just before 1 p.m.

Several Charleston Police Department officers are on the scene, and one apartment unit is surrounded by crime scene tape.

We’re working to get more details about what happened.

