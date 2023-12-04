WVSP to conduct sobriety checkpoint

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, December 8 from 6 p.m. until midnight.

WVSP said that the checkpoint will be located along Route 104, Oakvale Road near the Princeton Church of God. Alternate routes of the checkpoint include US Route 460 and WV Route 20.

The purpose of this checkpoint is to increase public awareness and to deter citizens in the State of West Virginia from driving a motor vehicle while their ability to do so has been impaired from the use of drugs and/or alcohol.

