WVSP to conduct sobriety checkpoint

Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints(MGN Online / Christian Sullivan / U.S. Air Force)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, December 8 from 6 p.m. until midnight.

WVSP said that the checkpoint will be located along Route 104, Oakvale Road near the Princeton Church of God. Alternate routes of the checkpoint include US Route 460 and WV Route 20.

The purpose of this checkpoint is to increase public awareness and to deter citizens in the State of West Virginia from driving a motor vehicle while their ability to do so has been impaired from the use of drugs and/or alcohol.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenbrier West falls to Williamstown in the state championship
Greenbrier West offense stalls, Cavs fall in state championship game
Jarrod Paxton wins $1.9 million through the Virginia Lottery.
Bedford man wins $1.9 million from Virginia Lottery
Graham’s season ends in the Class Two state semifinals
Graham’s season ends in the Class Two state semifinals
Bluefield’s Christmas Parade takes new route through WV’s Christmas City
Bluefield’s Christmas Parade takes new route through WV’s Christmas City
Princeton's Triple-A state title hopes dashed to Martinsburg
Princeton struggles to stop the run, falls to Martinsburg in state championship game

Latest News

Tri-City Jazz & Town Band holds free Christmas Concert at Bluefield High School
Tri-City Jazz & Town Band holds free Christmas Concert at Bluefield High School
Road Closed
Slab Fork Road to be closed for canopy cutting
Town of Tazewell's town manager resigns
Town of Tazewell's town manager resigns
Todd Day
Town of Tazewell's town manager resigns