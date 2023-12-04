Tri-City Jazz & Town Band holds free Christmas Concert at Bluefield High School

This concert featured Christmas hits both classic and contemporary.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) -The long-running Tri-City Jazz & Town Band held a free Christmas Concert at the Bluefield High School Auditorium that featured Christmas music new and old. The concert was divided in two: a traditional concert band, playing songs such as Sleigh Ride and a Jazz Band, featuring a jazzy rendition of Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas. There were some vocal performances from soloist Nicole Smith, singing All I Want For Christmas Is You. All ages came to the concert, both as audience members and performers. Playing in Sunday’s performance performance was one of the band’s founding members on the clarinet. She was also joined by the band’s youngest member, a trumpet player who’s only thirteen years old. Everyone we spoke to say they had a great time performing and listening to the songs of the Christmas Season. You can hear some of this concert for yourself by playing the video.

