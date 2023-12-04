‘Supernatural’ actor Mark Sheppard recovering from ‘6 massive heart attacks’

Mark Sheppard participates during a Q&A panel on day two at Wizard World at the Donald E...
Mark Sheppard participates during a Q&A panel on day two at Wizard World at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center on Aug. 24, 2019, in Chicago.(Rob Grabowski | Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – “Supernatural” actor Mark Sheppard suffered six “massive heart attacks” and is lucky to be alive, he announced in an Instagram post on Saturday.

Sheppard, 59, said he collapsed in his kitchen on Friday and had to be “brought back from the dead” four times.

Sheppard said he learned he had a 100% blockage in his LAD, the left anterior descending artery, which is the biggest artery in the heart.

This type of blockage is commonly referred to as “the widow maker,” according to the Cleveland Clinic, because it is very often fatal.

Sheppard said his wife’s quick actions, along with first responders with the Los Angeles Fire Department and hospital staff, saved his life.

Immediate treatment is crucial for a chance at survival, the Cleveland Clinic says.

“My chances of survival were virtually nil,” he wrote in the Instagram post. “I feel great. Humbled once more.”

Sheppard said in the post that he would be back home on Sunday.

Sheppard is known for playing the role of Crowley on “Supernatural” from 2009-2017.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenbrier West falls to Williamstown in the state championship
Greenbrier West offense stalls, Cavs fall in state championship game
Jarrod Paxton wins $1.9 million through the Virginia Lottery.
Bedford man wins $1.9 million from Virginia Lottery
Graham’s season ends in the Class Two state semifinals
Graham’s season ends in the Class Two state semifinals
Bluefield’s Christmas Parade takes new route through WV’s Christmas City
Bluefield’s Christmas Parade takes new route through WV’s Christmas City
Princeton's Triple-A state title hopes dashed to Martinsburg
Princeton struggles to stop the run, falls to Martinsburg in state championship game

Latest News

FILE - Tina Turner is shown during an interview for NBC'TV "Friday Nite Videos" at the Essex...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2023
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
US, allies in talks on naval task force to protect shipping in Red Sea after Houthi attacks
In this Dec. 19, 2013 file photo, a passer-by walks near an entrance to a Target retail store...
Target is giving away $500 to 500 rewards members this holiday season
Actor Jonathan Majors arrives at court for a trial on his domestic violence case, Monday, Dec....
Opening statements begin in Jonathan Majors assault trial in New York