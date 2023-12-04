Snow on Wednesday looks more and more likely as we get colder this week

This morning we’re going to be feeling the chill again as temperatures come in at the 30 degrees range. This morning is going to be cold but overcast. This afternoon we’ll hold on to heavy cloud cover and a few rain showers will be moving in. Not looking at much in the way of heavy rain, but it will continue off and on until midnight. Highs today will be seasonable sitting in the mid to upper 40s. After midnight we’ll dry up a bit.

This afternoon will bring about some scattered showers (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tuesday is going to be wet as well, though we’ll start to see more cold air moving in, resulting in some mixed precipitation in our upper elevations. Things might get a little slippery in some spots, but for the most part we’re still going to be in the mid 40s on Tuesday. Scattered showers will be possible throughout much of the day, with a little bit of a wintry mix or snow in our upper elevations. Overnight a system will move through, starting as mainly rain but transitioning to mainly snow through Wednesday morning.

Snow will begin mixing in with rain on Tuesday, with Wednesday looking like mainly snow (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Snowfall this time around looks to be happening for the better part of the day on Wednesday. Snowfall accumulation looks to remain under two inches for most of the area, with some receiving as little as a dusting. Our upper elevations could possibly see a few more inches on top of that.

