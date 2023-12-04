Slab Fork Road to be closed for canopy cutting

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Raleigh County Route 34, Slab Fork Road, is set to be closed from Monday December 6, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Friday, December 13.

The closure is for canopy cutting and will be located at mile marker 0.00 to mile marker 2.08.

Slab Fork Road will be accessible from each end. However, local traffic is advised to use alternate routes.

The exact schedule is weather dependent.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.