Police: Man charged with kidnapping woman with 3 children in pickup truck

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barrackville man has been charged after police said he allegedly grabbed a woman and forced her into his pickup truck.

Officers were dispatched to a reported domestic dispute between a man and woman outside Sheetz in Fairmont on Saturday, Dec. 2, according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents say the caller described the man, later identified as 24-year-old Glen Anderson, grabbing the woman and forcing her into a pickup truck.

According to the criminal complaint, one officer began following a truck that matched the description, at which point they noticed the passenger of the vehicle sticking their hand out of the open window and waving it frantically.

The officer turned on their emergency lights and pursued the vehicle onto I-79 North, where it then took the next exit and pulled over into a gas station parking lot.

Anderson was then asked to exit the vehicle, which police said had three small children in the back seat and an adult woman in the passenger seat, all of whom were very upset.

The woman allegedly said that Anderson became angry with her when he saw her getting out of another vehicle with her friends,= and forced her out of the it and into his own truck.

She further said Anderson pulled a handgun out when they got on the highway, and “kept telling her she was [expletive] dead,” according to a criminal complaint.

Anderson allegedly held the gun to her head and struck her face during the altercation. Police said she had swelling and redness on her face.

The criminal complaint says video evidence obtained from Sheetz validated her story, and a Sheetz security guard had called 911 about a woman being forcibly removed from a car and put in a chokehold by a white male.

Anderson has been charged with wanton endangerment, kidnapping and three counts of child neglect. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $100,012 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.