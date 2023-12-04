McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigating dog shooting

ATWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office says they’re aware and investigating reports of a dog being shot and left for dead in the Atwell area of McDowell County. Ricky Garlic says he found a dog wandering on Route 83 on Nov. 28. He says after catching the dog, now named Samson he noticed it appeared to be shot in the head.

“I was just trying to get it before it got hit. Then I realized it was shot. I thought maybe he got into somebody’s trash or something and they shot it. The dog wasn’t skinny, he looked pretty healthy. Looked like somebody had been feeding him,” said Garlic.

Garlic says he gave Samson to a friend of his to keep him out of the weather. He says Samson was later posted on Facebook by his sister to see if someone could help. Felicia Rowe says she saw the Facebook post and stepped up to take the dog to animal rescue advocates in Charleston. She says Samson was in obvious pain and she wasn’t sure he would make it through the trip.

Rowe says she was inspired by the Bible to give Samson his new name.

“I seen that on Facebook and I went I’ve never done anything like this. I’m really stepping out of my comfort zone but I will not set back and watch this dog slowly die,” said Rowe.

Rowe says Samson was not aggressive in any way and she doesn’t understand why someone would have shot him. Samson is currently in the care of a Charleston vet. Samson’s new foster says he underwent surgery on Monday to remove bullet fragments and his left eye that was damaged as a result of the wound.

“It’s baffling to be honest with you. Someone would do that to a creature that has nothing but love for humans. Seeing that really made me angry but also sad and determined to do everything in my power to help this dog,” said Cody Meadows.

Meadows says the vet is taking donations to help with Samson’s medical bills which are estimated to be well over $3,000.

Anyone interested in donating can do so by calling the Good Shepherd Veterinary Hospital: 304-925-7387 or through PayPal, polensheryl@yahoo.com

Anyone with information regarding the wounding of Samson is urged to contact the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office: 304-436-8523

