Disappearance of Gretchen Fleming still under investigation one year later

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One year after Gretchen Fleming was last seen at the former My Way Lounge in Parkersburg, her disappearance is still under investigation by the Parkersburg Police Department and other law enforcement agencies.

Parkersburg Police Chief Matt Board said it’s not out of the ordinary for an investigation to draw on this long. “I get that some members of the community are wanting those answers, as we do too, but we can’t act out of emotion,” Board said. “We can’t act out of impulse. We have to deal on fact, and we are. And this is a slow methodical process, and we owe that to Gretchen, we owe that to her family, and we owe that do the community.”

Board said multiple agencies are examining evidence in laboratories and that Preston Pierce remains a person of interest in the case, though he can’t share much more than that. Board said the lack of publicly available updates shouldn’t be taken as a sign that the investigating agencies aren’t making progress.

“You know, as the investigation continues, the efforts, and the things that we’re gathering the evidence, those are things that we really can’t divulge, because they have evidentiary value, and, you know, you get into the crux of the justice system,” Board said. “There are rules in place for a reason.”

Board said he still retains hope about the prospects of the investigation. “Quite honestly, every member of this agency has had some affiliation at some point in this case,” he said. “So, with that kind of work and effort going towards it, and the people that are in place to handle this, I am very hopeful that there’ll be a resolution for Gretchen and her family.”

Board urges anyone with information about the case to come forward to the police. “We want to hear from you.” he said. “And I would ask that during this time of year, with it being her birthday, the one year anniversary, and Christmas, let that pour into your heart a little bit. Help Gretchen, help Gretchen’s family. And come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact Detective Zimmerman at 304-424-1072.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.