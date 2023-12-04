Ace Hardware opening in Princeton

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - An Ace Hardware store will be opening in Princeton this week. The hardware store will be coming to the former Save A Lot building on Stafford Drive.

The store will open on Dec. 7 following a ribbon cutting for the new city addition. The economic development director for the city, Sam Lusk says the new business has been in the works for about a year.

He says the business will be having their grand opening on Dec. 7 at 11 am. Lusk says it was a goal for the city to put a hardware store in city limits.

“It’s great to have for our local contractors and businesses to have a local option instead of going out of the city to purchase your goods. You can now purchase those in Princeton and purchase within the community and get those funds rotating back here locally,” said Lusk.

Lusk says the store will work in conjunction with the Ace Hardware store in Bluefield, West Virginia when it comes to providing merchandise to customers.

