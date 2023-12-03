Tazewell Christmas Market returns with vendors, gingerbread houses, and Christmas fun

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -Christmas is in full swing here in the Two Virginias. Saturday morning, Tazewell Today’s annual Christmas Market returned to the town’s Main Street for its fifth year. For those wanting some open-air Christmas shopping, vendors lined both sides of the street, with one organizer saying they had more this year than previous years. In addition to shopping, you could also pet some farm animals, get your face painted, get your picture taken with Santa, and more. Returning to the market this year is the annual gingerbread house contest organized by Between Friends Gifts and Tazewell County Realty. This contest let people of all ages and experience levels compete to create incredible and edible works of art. We asked an organizer of the gingerbread house contest what makes them continue this tradition for five years.

“We want the creativity of the children to continue. We’ve had several entries, maybe four or five that have entered previously and so some of those are award winners this year, so we are really proud of that fact,” says Donna Pridgen from Tazewell County Realty.

“Christmas Market is really about the community, the community coming together, celebrating the holiday. Tazewell is really beautiful during the winter and Christmas season, so we just encourage people to come out, walk around, get to know your neighbor,” says Vanessa Rebentisch, executive director of Tazewell Today.

Pridgen says if you are interested in competing in the gingerbread house contest next year, keep an eye on the Tazewell Today Facebook page.

