Princeton struggles to stop the run, falls to Martinsburg in state championship game

Tigers lose 57-13
Princeton's Triple-A state title hopes dashed to Martinsburg
By Josh Widman
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHEELING, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton Tigers ran out of magic in Wheeling.

Princeton reached the state championship game for the first time in program history. It was a tremendous season. The Tigers simply ran into a buzzsaw in the form of the Martinsburg Bulldogs.

Princeton struck first on a 44-yard pass from Chance Barker to Dominick Collins. Martinsburg seized control after that and took over on the ground.

The Bulldogs rushed for 409 yards and went on to win 57-13. QB, Murphy Clement accounted for 210 of those yards. Collins caught 7 passes for 169 yards and 2 TDs in his final high school game. Barker completed 15 of 32 passes for 262 yards with 2 TDs and 2 INTs.

A dream season finishes one win shy of a state championship. It was a run that Princeton should remember for a long time.

