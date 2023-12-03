New business “The Fortress” provides chaotic fun for all in Welch, WV

WELCH, W. Va. (WVVA) -A new business held its grand opening in Welch, West Virginia, today on Saturday. But, this is no store or restaurant, however. This veteran-owned business specializes in slightly destructive fun. The Fortress: Rumble, Rage, and Recreation sells people the ability to let loose with ax throwing, rage rooms, airsoft or nerf wars, and more. The owner, Shannon Pace, says she was inspired to open this business after noticing there wasn’t much in the area for her two sons. Through feedback from kids and adults at Young Life and Welch Elementary, she created the Fortress with the goal of being an affordable way to have safe fun for all ages, without needing to drive an hour to get there.

“...I know a ton of families in the community, and they all have been really grateful to have a space like this, so they don’t have to go out of county every time they want to do something. They’re like, ‘it’s so much easier if I can just come here, load and unload the car, let them play, and then I drive ten minutes home verses forty-five minutes there, forty-five minutes back,’” says Pace.

Pace says the Fortress is also the perfect place for parties, with a party room available downstairs. She also says there are already plans to expand the services offered, with a coffee shop, pizza place, arcade, and batting cages.

Pace says affordability is a main goal for the Fortress. Nerf and Gel Blasters are $14.99 a person, Ax throwing is $19.99 for one to four people and $17.99 for four or more people, the Rage Room is $29.99 for two people with a crate of breakable items included and additional items costing more, Air Soft is $34.99 or $14.99 if you bring your own gear. Discounts are available for veterans and first responders.

The Fortress: Rumble, Rage, and Recreation is located at 156 McDowell Street, Welch, WV.

