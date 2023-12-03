Monday will be cooler and still a bit damp

OVERNIGHT (Raritan | WVVA WEATHER)

Several disturbances will keep us unsettled and cooler over the next several days. Tonight will feature lingering clouds, areas of fog, and still some occasional sprinkles/flurries. We’ll otherwise be cool and breezy with lows in the 30s for most.

TOMORROW (Raritan | WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring mainly cloudy skies, and the chance for a few more scattered showers, especially during the afternoon and evening. We’ll see a few rain and snow showers Monday night. High temps tomorrow will hit the 40s, while low temps Monday night will fall into the upper 20s-mid 30s.

FUTURECAST (Raritan | WVVA WEATHER)

Tuesday will bring more cloud cover, and scattered rain/snow. Highs will be cool, in the upper 30s-mid 40s for most.

SNOW ON WED (Raritan | WVVA WEATHER)

Rain/snow looks to possibly change to all-snow into Wednesday. Light accumulations could be possible for some of the higher terrain through Thursday AM...

