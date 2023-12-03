Greenbrier West offense stalls, Cavs fall in state championship game

Cavaliers lost 42-12
Greenbrier West falls to Williamstown in the state championship
By Josh Widman
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEELING, W.Va. (WVVA) - Greenbrier West didn’t finish drives and Williamstown did.

The Cavaliers never punted and spent a large amount of time operating in Yellow Jackets territory. They just couldn’t cash in on their opportunities and keep up with the Jackets offense.

West ran for 272 yards but only passed for 10. Some major stats like time of possession and first downs were closer than the score would indicate. Williamstown QB, and WVU baseball commit, Maxwell Molessa torched a southern West Virginia defense in this game for the second-straight year. He ran in a 98-yard touchdown. That’s a new Super Six record.

Isaac Agee and Ethan Holliday scored rushing touchdowns for Greenbrier West. The Cavaliers dropped the game 42-12.

First-year Head Coach, Kelly Vaughan brought the program to this stage for the first time in a decade. It was a truly special season that should live in Cavalier lore.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVVA HS FOOTBALL IMAGE
WATCH: Super 6 Class AAA Championship | Princeton v. Martinsburg
File image
Source of possible explosion this morning not yet found
(Source: AP)
Multiple emergency response crews converge on explosion in Wytheville
Man fatally crushed by sewage truck
Man fatally crushed by septic truck in Mercer County
PSHS pep rally and send off
PSHS, community sends off football team to state championship

Latest News

Graham’s season ends in the Class Two state semifinals
Graham’s season ends in the Class Two state semifinals
Princeton's Triple-A state title hopes dashed to Martinsburg
Princeton struggles to stop the run, falls to Martinsburg in state championship game
Graham’s season ends in the Class Two state semifinals
Graham’s season ends in the Class Two state semifinals
Princeton's Triple-A state title hopes dashed to Martinsburg
Princeton's Triple-A state title hopes dashed to Martinsburg