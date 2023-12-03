Greenbrier West offense stalls, Cavs fall in state championship game

WHEELING, W.Va. (WVVA) - Greenbrier West didn’t finish drives and Williamstown did.

The Cavaliers never punted and spent a large amount of time operating in Yellow Jackets territory. They just couldn’t cash in on their opportunities and keep up with the Jackets offense.

West ran for 272 yards but only passed for 10. Some major stats like time of possession and first downs were closer than the score would indicate. Williamstown QB, and WVU baseball commit, Maxwell Molessa torched a southern West Virginia defense in this game for the second-straight year. He ran in a 98-yard touchdown. That’s a new Super Six record.

Isaac Agee and Ethan Holliday scored rushing touchdowns for Greenbrier West. The Cavaliers dropped the game 42-12.

First-year Head Coach, Kelly Vaughan brought the program to this stage for the first time in a decade. It was a truly special season that should live in Cavalier lore.

