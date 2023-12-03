Graham’s season ends in the Class Two state semifinals

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WVVA) - The Region 2D champions Graham G-men took on the Region 2C champion Radford Bobcats in the VHSL Class Two state semifinals at Christiansburg high school Saturday. Graham came into the game looking for back to back state titles.

The game started off close, as Radford took a quick 7-0 lead answered by a Graham touchdown to make it 7-7. However in the second quarter, the Bobcats would pounce into the endzone, and add a two-point conversion, to take a 15-10 lead at half. In the second half, Radford would also get out the gates quick scoring off a deep touchdown from Laiden Clark to Sincere Taylor and take a 22-10 lead. Afterwards, neither team could score from there on out. Graham loses to Radford 22-10.

