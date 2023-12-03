Fallen West Virginia police officer remembered three years later

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The City of Charleston is remembering a fallen police officer.

Sunday marked three years since Officer Cassie Johnson was killed in the line of duty while answering a call about a parking complaint.

Johnson was 28 years old when she was killed.

Since Cassie’s death, Garrison Avenue, where Officer Johnson was shot, has been renamed Patrolman Cassie Johnson Avenue, and her dedication to service lives on. Cassie Johnson was an organ donor; the Center for Organ Recovery and Education says Cassie Johnson’s organs have helped save five people.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and interim Chief of Police Scott Dempsey issued statements remembering the life and legacy of Patrolman Cassie Johnson.

“Patrolman Cassie Johnson carried herself with grace and confidence as she served the city she loved. When she talked about policing and her call to serve, you knew that’s what she was meant to do,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “Let us all remember Cassie’s bravery, courage, and determination—and celebrate her spirit, her laugh, and the indelible mark she left on the hearts of Charleston and its people. May we also, on the day marking her end of watch, keep her family and her brothers and sisters in blue in our thoughts.”

“Honoring the memory of our fallen officers pays tribute to their unwavering commitment to safeguarding our Charleston community and celebrates the profound impact they have had on the people they served,” said interim Chief of Police Scott Dempsey. “To honor the memory of Patrolman Cassie Johnson’s end of watch, we will observe a moment of silence on police channel 1 on December 3 at 1:46 p.m.”

The Charleston, WV Police Department honors all fallen officers with a moment of silence on police radio channel 1 on the day of the end of watch.

Johnson served as a Humane Officer for the City of Charleston starting in October 2017 before joining the Charleston Police Department on January 11, 2019.

