Bluefield’s Christmas Parade takes new route through WV’s Christmas City

Rainy weather didn’t stop people from coming out to see this year’s parade.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:34 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) -On Saturday, a Christmas parade came through West Virginia’s Christmas City. This year, Bluefield West Virginia’s annual Christmas parade moved from its downtown location, now starting on North Street and working its way down College Avenue. But the parade still featured many favorite floats and vehicles, including appearances from fire trucks, marching bands, and, of course, Santa Claus. Even WVVA was there to give everyone a wave. We spoke to one family in attendance who comes out every year. They say the rain and new location couldn’t keep them from this favorite Christmas tradition. And they weren’t the only ones.

“...We loved it. We think it was a good choice of route since they couldn’t go through downtown. So, it seemed like a lot more people were out, and we really enjoyed it,” says Brad Gibson.

Gibson encourages others to consider making Bluefield’s Christmas parade a tradition for their own families, whether it rains or not.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVVA HS FOOTBALL IMAGE
WATCH: Super 6 Class AAA Championship | Princeton v. Martinsburg
File image
Source of possible explosion this morning not yet found
(Source: AP)
Multiple emergency response crews converge on explosion in Wytheville
Man fatally crushed by sewage truck
Man fatally crushed by septic truck in Mercer County
PSHS pep rally and send off
PSHS, community sends off football team to state championship

Latest News

Tazewell Christmas Market returns with vendors, gingerbread houses, and Christmas fun
Tazewell Christmas Market returns with vendors, gingerbread houses, and Christmas fun
New business “The Fortress” provides chaotic fun for all in Welch, WV
New business “The Fortress” provides chaotic fun for all in Welch, WV
New business “The Fortress” provides chaotic fun for all in Welch, WV
New business “The Fortress” provides chaotic fun for all in Welch, WV
WVVA HS FOOTBALL IMAGE
WATCH: Super 6 Class A Championship | Greenbrier West v. Williamstown