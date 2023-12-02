Rain moves in overnight as we stay warm into tomorrow

Tonight, we’re going to see some rain moving in which could be a little heavy at times. The rain will begin sometime around 5 to 6 PM and will continue to be pretty widespread until the morning hours, sometime around 5 AM. After that we’ll see occasional showers into Sunday afternoon. Temperatures tonight will be down in the mid to low 50s. We’ll likely see a quarter of an inch of rain. Some areas could see up to a half inch of rain overnight from these showers.

Tonight will bring us mild temperatures, but a bit of rain (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow is going to start out on the wet side, but by the afternoon we’ll have dried up quite a bit. High temperatures are looking to reach back up into the mid to upper 50s again. The afternoon is looking mainly dry with only a small chance of a short-lived shower, but otherwise we’ll stay overcast. As we head into the overnight hours on Sunday, we’re going to see the cold air return with lows dropping into the upper 30s by Monday morning.

Tomorrow will start out with some showers, but we'll dry up as we head into the afternoon. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into the start of the week we’ll stay wet, but we’re watching the possibility of some snow this Wednesday. Still ironing out the details on that, we’ll have more for you in the coming days!

