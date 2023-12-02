Multiple emergency response crews converge on explosion in Wytheville

WYTHE CO, Va. (WVVA) - According to a press release from Chief Christopher Slemp of the Wytheville Fire and Rescue Department, at approximately 4:20 pm today the Wythe County 911 Center was alerted to an explosion at 505 Holston Road in Wytheville.

The Wytheville Fire and Rescue Department, Max Meadows Fire Department, Wythe County Emergency Services, and the Wytheville Police Department responded to the address.

According to the release, upon arrival first responders found that a mobile home had exploded and suffered catastrophic damage.

Crews also observed a small fire in the back portion of the structure, and discovered the male occupant of the residence had freed himself and was outside.

He was treated by paramedics for injuries and taken to a nearby hospital.

Chief Slemp confirms there were no other occupants or injuries associated with this incident, but several surrounding structures suffered minor damage from flying debris.

Wytheville Fire Department has requested assistance from the Virginia State Police to determine the origin and cause of the explosion.

