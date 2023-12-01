Unexpected love leads Danville seniors to tie the knot months after meeting

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Danville senior citizens are getting a second chance at true love.

84-year-old John Hungarland met 67-year-old Jackie Moore when he moved into Commonwealth Senior Living in February.

“Each meal, she would come in with other ladies and say, ‘Hey, John!’” said John Hungarland, Commonwealth Senior Living resident. “I didn’t know who she was. In fact, I asked one of the people at my table, who is that crazy lady?”

“I wanted him to have a full, welcoming community home here and let everybody know who he was,” explained Jackie Moore, Commonwealth Senior Living resident.

A few months later, after participating in activities like planting flowers together, they fell in love and began talking about marriage.

“We just laugh, I mean, about anything. I hadn’t laughed this much in years,” added Moore.

“As you can tell, she laughs a lot, and I love that. We have an excellent relationship. In fact, we set up a time every day to chat and laugh and talk about the day’s events,” said Hungarland.

Friday, they had their wedding at the assisted living complex with close friends and family who supported their decision.

“We both had been married in the past. So, this is all different. In fact, we’ve tried to figure out why and we don’t understand. But, we both have so, so much in common. I think we both felt it at the same time and this worked out great,” said Hungarland.

John’s previous wife passed away and Jackie went through a divorce. They say marrying again was never on their minds.

“Not at all. No, that was the last thing on my list just like men - nope,” explained Moore.

“I was the same way about women,” added Hungarland.

“It was like a godsend we met each other,” said Moore.

They are hoping to go on an Alaskan cruise for their honeymoon.

