Traffic delays on I-77 following tractor-trailer fire

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – I-77 North is at a standstill on Friday morning following an incident involving a tractor-trailer.

According to dispatchers, fire crews have just arrived at the scene near mile marker 67, just north of the Mahan exit on I-77.

The right northbound lane was closed after a tractor-trailer hauling eggs caught fire.

Further information has not been released.

