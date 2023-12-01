Traffic delays on I-77 following tractor-trailer fire
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – I-77 North is at a standstill on Friday morning following an incident involving a tractor-trailer.
According to dispatchers, fire crews have just arrived at the scene near mile marker 67, just north of the Mahan exit on I-77.
The right northbound lane was closed after a tractor-trailer hauling eggs caught fire.
Further information has not been released.
