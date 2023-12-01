‘This is a rare situation’: Cumberland woman waiting for double organ transplant

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -A 31-year-old woman’s life has been totally upended as she needs not one but two organ transplants.

Residents and employees at Chesterfield Heights Gracious Retirement Living are rallying around their own. Just a few weeks ago, Reyna Sustaita died after having a heart attack. Thankfully, doctors were able to revive her, but the problems only grew from there.

“In the hospital, they told me your heart is less than 10% functioning,” said Sustaita.

This is the second organ that began failing her. Just last year, doctors shared her kidneys were failing as well.

”I really thought, why live for, if I’m having all this, and when they said you need dialysis, my mind went blank,” she said.

After the news, she didn’t want to get dialysis because the thought of her living on a machine was unbearable.

“My family was like we need you here. You’re very important. If you don’t work, we’ll help you out,” said Sustaita.

Reyna decided to continue with work, and her work family came together, donating their PTO. They started a GoFundMe to help with her medical expenses.

“The support of her coworkers, it’s like a family to her and she’s like our family too,” said GoFundMe organizer and lead manager at Chesterfield Heights Jeffery Dora.

According to the United Network for Organ Sharing, receiving a double organ transplant is pretty rare. Last year, out of 40,000 organ transplants, only 388 were double transplants.

”There aren’t enough of us that die in a way that we could be organ donors,” said Anne Paschke from the United Network of Organ Sharing.

But despite the reality, Reyna’s upbeat personality is impacting more and more lives every day.

“She makes everyone feel good, and we try to make her feel good too. She’s just a big part of here, and we love her dearly,” said Wanda Tarsovich, a resident of Chesterfield Heights.

If you want to help Reyna, you can donate to her GoFundMe, organized by coworkers here.

