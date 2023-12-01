Rainelle Elementary School hosts send-off for Greenbrier West Highschool Football Team

RAINELLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Friday morning, students and faculty at Rainelle Elementary School hosted a send-off for the Greenbrier West High School Football Team.

The undefeated (13-0) “Cavaliers” are headed to Wheeling Island to compete in the West Virginia Super Six Championship. This is Greenbrier West’s first appearance at a state championship since 2013 and only their third in the athletic department’s history.

On Saturday, Greenbrier West will be facing off against the Williamstown “Yellowjackets,” who took home the trophy last year, for the 2023 Class A Title.

WVVA caught up with two seniors Friday morning to see how they are feeling about Saturday’s big game.

“I want to go out there and do the best that we possibly can. Put it all on the line,” shared senior Jacob Whitt, who plays left tackle and defensive tackle for the team. “If that means getting the trophy, getting the ring, then absolutely.”

“Everybody’s wired up,” added senior and right tackle Trent Parker. “We’re all excited for this, and it’s definitely something we are all looking forward to...We’re hyped about it.”

The Class A championship game will kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

WVVA will be going live from Wheeling Island and bringing you game highlights tomorrow night.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.